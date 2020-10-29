Unemployment is up but Kildare region is doing better than most

There has been an increased share of persons aged under 60 years living in jobless households in the second three months of this year but the Mid East region, including Kildare had the lowest proportion, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the latest Labour Force Survey, in Q2 2020 (April, May, June) 11.7% of persons aged 0-59 years in the State were living in jobless households compared to 9.6% in Q2 2019.

The Mid-East (Kildare, Meath, Louth, Wicklow) had the lowest proportion of people in this category (9.9%), while the Border region had the highest proportion (17.7%).

The Mid East region has been better than the State in this regard between 2014 and 2020.

In 2014 and 2015, the region had, percentage wise, a 0.5 and 0.9 lower rate than the State. The difference grew to 1.8 in 2017 when the rate was 8.7%, compared to 10.5% for the State. The difference increased to 1.9% in Q2 2019 and the gap narrowed slightly to 1.8% in Q2 this year when the Mid East rate was 9.9% compared with 11.7% for the state.

The 7.7% figure for the Mid East was the lowest since Q2 2014.

It looks as if adults in lone parent and single person family units saw the biggest drop in employment.

The labour force participation rate, which measures the proportion of people in the labour force who are working, declined in the year to Q2 2020 with the largest fall in rate being recorded by adults in lone parent and single person family units (from 61.8% to 58.7%) while the rate for single person households fell from 46.7% to 44.4%. The rate for adults in couples with children family units fell from 78.2% to 76.3% while the participation rate for adults in family units without children fell from 50.5% to 49.4%.’

Jim Dalton, CSO statistician, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact on the Irish labour market in 2020. “That impact started towards the end of Quarter 1 (Q1) 2020 and this is reflected in the impact on the labour market situation of members of the different family unit types in Q2 2020.”

The Labour Force Survey (LFS) is the official source of labour market statistics for Ireland including the official measures of employment and unemployment.