Several jobs being filled at Vista Pharmacy in Naas

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT VISTA PHARMACY NAAS

DUE TO THE CONTINUED GROWTH OF OUR BUSINESS IN THE VISTA PHARMACY NAAS WE CURRENTLY

HAVE THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS AVAIALABLE:



SUPPORT PHARMACIST

To support the Managing Pharmacist in the running of the dispensary in a busy and challenging

environment. Working to agreed operating procedures within the pharmacy to maintain the highest

ethical standards and deliver excellent customer care. Min 2 years experience, Very attractive

package for the right candidate.

PHARMACY TECHNICIAN

Part of the Dispensary team in collaboration with the dispensary manager to deliver to the best in

class pharmacy standards in the dispensary operation. Min 2 years experience



FRONT OF COUNTER STAFF



To deliver excellent customer service and to provide advice and information as required to

customers on all product ranges available in the Pharmacy. To maintain the standard of category

management and merchandising within the Pharmacy as directed by the Managing Pharmacist and

in line with Company standards. Experience in a Pharmacy setting desirable. Competitive salary.

THE PHARMACY IS OPEN 8 AM TO MIDNIGHT 7 DAYS A WEEK AND AS SUCH WE OFFER FLEXIBLE

WORKING HOURS TO SUIT THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT

PLEASE APPLY IN WRITING BY SENDING YOUR CV TO PHARMACY@VISTAPRIMARYCARE.COM