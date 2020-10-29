Several jobs being filled at Vista Pharmacy in Naas
JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT VISTA PHARMACY NAAS
DUE TO THE CONTINUED GROWTH OF OUR BUSINESS IN THE VISTA PHARMACY NAAS WE CURRENTLY
HAVE THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS AVAIALABLE:
SUPPORT PHARMACIST
To support the Managing Pharmacist in the running of the dispensary in a busy and challenging
environment. Working to agreed operating procedures within the pharmacy to maintain the highest
ethical standards and deliver excellent customer care. Min 2 years experience, Very attractive
package for the right candidate.
PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
Part of the Dispensary team in collaboration with the dispensary manager to deliver to the best in
class pharmacy standards in the dispensary operation. Min 2 years experience
FRONT OF COUNTER STAFF
To deliver excellent customer service and to provide advice and information as required to
customers on all product ranges available in the Pharmacy. To maintain the standard of category
management and merchandising within the Pharmacy as directed by the Managing Pharmacist and
in line with Company standards. Experience in a Pharmacy setting desirable. Competitive salary.
THE PHARMACY IS OPEN 8 AM TO MIDNIGHT 7 DAYS A WEEK AND AS SUCH WE OFFER FLEXIBLE
WORKING HOURS TO SUIT THE SUCCESSFUL APPLICANT
PLEASE APPLY IN WRITING BY SENDING YOUR CV TO PHARMACY@VISTAPRIMARYCARE.COM
