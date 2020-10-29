Kildare Fire Service warning about Halloween bonfires and fireworks

Kildare Fire Service has warned householders and businesses not to leave flammable waste such as wood outside their properties due to the risk it will be used in illegal Halloween bonfires.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "To all domestic and commercial premises, please ensure that any excess waste is discarded through an appropriate means.

"Do not leave items outside your premises as these could, especially during Halloween week, be used for the building of illegal bonfires.

"Please dispose of your waste correctly and let us all have a safe Halloween period."

On the issue of fireworks, Kildare Fire Service warned of the dangers involved.

The spokesperson added: "This time of year, unauthorized fireworks are being sold to anyone and everyone, with the problem being that you do not know anything about them.

"How long will the fuse last, what is in them, not to mention the fact that if using them, you are playing with explosives...

"Every year, injuries occur through improper use of illegal fireworks.

"They also causes a lot of distress for many people, and not forgetting animals.

"The best way forward is to not engage in playing with fireworks."