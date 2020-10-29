Showery day ahead in Kildare

There will be some respite from the rain today with drier intervals developing in the afternoon, according to Met Eireann.

However the national weather forecaster said rain may persist in the northwest of the province and it will remain cloudy overall.

"It will be mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south to southwest winds," it said.

"Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times. Mild to start but turning cooler overnight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds veering westerly and easing moderate to fresh by morning."