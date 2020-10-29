Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 29

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney (née Whelan)

Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

Mary Delaney, (nee Whelan), Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, 23rd October 2020. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Bobby, sons Robert and Jason, daughters Caitriona and Jacqueline, daughters-in-law Maureen and Grainne, grandchildren Ethan and Caitlin, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday, the 30th of October, with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 9.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Mary's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) KEENAN

Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare / Down

KEENAN (Lucan, Co. Dublin, Celbridge and formerly of Drumgath, Co. Down) October 27th 2020 peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. John (Sean), beloved husband of Eileen (Rowland) and dear father of Anne, Brendan, Michael, Aileen, Una, Liam, Sean, Emer and Sandra and a devoted Grandad. Sadly, missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following the link below on Saturday (31st October 2020) at 11am.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2EQlOl7MmNZZob7AtDraQ

John’s funeral cortège will leave his home at approximately 10:30am on Saturday morning for friends and neighbours that wish to pay their respects. If you would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions, you cannot. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of John Larkin

., Coill Dubh, Kildare

Suddenly, at home, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving brother Martin, sisters Mary and Nancy, sister-in-law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Friday morning, to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Staplestown Cemetery.