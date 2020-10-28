Kildare Co Council reveals 2021 budget will be impacted by spending on Covid-19 measures

Unbudgeted spending around the Covid-19 pandemic this year will

significantly affect funding for services in 2021, Kildare Co Council

has cautioned.

The local authority said that considerable extra expenditure has gone

on measures such as cleaning and sanitising of offices and providing

approximately 300 laptops for staff working remotely.

In addition, a 2% public sector salary rise had to be paid to staff

earlier this month.

The Acting Head of Finance Fiona Millane told the October meeting of

the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District last week that the Council

would have to "cut its cloth" next year.

During a discussion of the Draft Budgetary Plan 2021, Ms Millane said

that the Covid-19 pandemic had increased costs in many areas which

could not have been budgeted for in advance.

She told councillors that approximately 300 laptops had to be

purchased for staff to work remotely and there were also allied costs

of licensing software.

The financial expert added: "There were several sets of costs that we

didn't expect. Who could have known that we would have to clean and

sanitize as much as we are doing?"

Ms Millane also told the meeting in Aras Chill Dara: "Any savings we

made are going into costs we didn't know we'd have."

She also noted that salaries for all public sector workers increased

by 2% at the start of October as part of the Public Service Stability

Agreement dating back to 2017.

Councillors also heard that the Council will have to look at ways of

reducing variable expenditure in the months ahead in areas such as

maintenance of roads and housing and parks and playgrounds.

She added: "In 2021 we will have to cut our cloth."

However Ms Millane signaled that there may be new sources of funding

coming from Government Departments arising from Budget 2021, and this

was still being examined.

The meeting heard that the Council will be lobbying strongly for the

extra sources of funding.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Kevin Duffy commented: "The overall message is negative."

Cllr Suzanne Doyle queried if savings could have been made during the

pandemic as officials and work crews were less active.

The meeting also heard that a full review of street cleaning will be

carried out in coming months to see if more efficiencies could be

achieved.

The budget for 2021 will be discussed again next month when it will be due to be approved by members.