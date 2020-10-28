Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, October 28

The death has occurred of Damian McDonnell

Castletown, Celbridge, Kildare / Shannon, Clare

McDonnell, Damian, Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Shannon, Co. Clare, October 23rd 2020, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre, children Matthew and Ben, parents Margaret and Des, father-in-law Pat, mother-in-law Margaret, sisters Annette and Christine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clarke

Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of The Castle, Kildare Town.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Brian, Gavin and Robert, daughters-in-law Danielle, Carly and Gemma, grandchildren Ben, Alex, Finn, Ava, Robyn and Killian, brothers Austin and Lawrence, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica and Madeline (R.I.P.) , brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Thursday morning from 11am.

The death has occurred of Joseph FENNELL

Sallins, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare

Fennell (Sallins and formerly of Hortland, Donadea) - Oct 27, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Joseph, beloved husband of Breda and dear father of Donal and Pauline; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Conor and Louise, extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of John M. Kilduff

Loughanure, Clane, Kildare

Kilduff, John M., Loughanure, Clane, Co. Kildare, October 26th 2020, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eleanor, daughters, son, sisters, brother, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to https://imnda.ie/donate/.

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Halloran (née Prendergast)

Dollanstown, Kilcock, Naas, Kildare / Meath

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Nancy, loving wife of Liam; dear mother of Vincent and Ciaran. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Ulyana; sisters, Mary, Sheila and Bridie; brothers, Brendan and Kevin; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Nancy's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Nancy's funeral cortege will leave William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home (Church St., Kilcock) on Wednesday at 10:40am en route to the Little Chapel, Kilcock arriving for Mass at 11:00am followed by private cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of John Whyte

Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.

Formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette, daughter Martha, sons Sean and Kevin and their partners Niamh, Therese and Laura, grandchildren Rian, Oisin, Tadgh, Daniel and Lily, mother-in-law briggie, brother Jim, sisters Deirdre, Cathleen, Mary and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his close circle of friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Private cremation for immediate family only afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium. John's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.