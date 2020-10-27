Major €8m homes plan for Prosperous includes maisonettes

A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of 38 new homes in Prosperous.

The planned properties are a mix of different residential styles.

The proposed dwellings in the Curryhills area will consist of 12 two-storey semi-detached houses.

Also in the designs are two 2 two-storey detached houses.

Plans include one two-storey block containing four maisonette units and two two-storey terraced blocks containing 10 houses each and one garage with access to parking to rear of houses.

The proposed development also includes all associated ancillary site works.