Woman taken to hospital and then arrested after Kilcullen crash

A woman aged in her 20s was taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Kilcullen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí said the woman was later arrested and investigations are continuing.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road outside the town after midnight on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses told the Leinster Leader that that the vehicle was extensively damaged as a result of the collision.

A Garda statement provided to the Leinster Leader said: "Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Kilcullen on the 25th October 2020 at 12.30am.

"A woman (20s) was conveyed to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"She was later arrested.

"Investigations are ongoing."