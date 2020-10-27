Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 27

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clarke

Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of The Castle, Kildare Town.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital, following a short illness.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons Brian, Gavin and Robert, daughters-in-law Danielle, Carly and Gemma, grandchildren Ben, Alex, Finn, Ava, Robyn and Killian, brothers Austin and Lawrence, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Veronica and Madeline, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Deborah (Debbie) Casey

Flinters Close, Athy, Kildare

Deborah (Debbie) Casey

Born 25/12/1961 in Garston, Watford.

Died 22/10/2020 in Beaumont Hospital.

Our beloved mother, sister, partner and friend is survived by her brother John Casey, and half sisters Mala and Patricia. Children - Kerry, Michelle and Jack. Grandchildren - Mitchel, Freddy, Cian, Tommy and Sean. Partner - Anthony Bramwell

May She Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 28th October, at 11am in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. (Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/). Followed by a Private Family cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Those who cannot attend due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of John Finnegan

Killocrim, Listowel, Kerry / Curragh, Kildare

John Finnegan, Killocrim, Listowel, Co. Kerry, late of the Curragh, Co. Kildare and Fulham, London. Peacefully, on October 26th, 2020, at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, sons Steven and Gary, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Callum, Luke, Chloe, Jackson and Callen, sister Nancy, daughter-in-law Nicole, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

In accordance with H.S.E guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for John, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

The death has occurred of Alan Leigh

9 Geraldine, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Joe and Marie, sisters Becky and Aoife, aunts and uncles, niece Caitlin, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy (limited to 25 people). Mass will be livestreamed, see link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.