Over 18,000 private sector staff could work from home says regional report

OVER 18,000 Kildare people working in the private sector could work from home, according to a new report from the regional assemblies of Ireland.

As a share of total employment across the public and private sectors in the Eastern and Midland region, private sector workers that were living in the region and are capable of operating remotely, accounted for 22.3% of all workers within the region, with the corresponding ratios for the Southern region and the Northern and Western region being 12.8% and 11.3% respectively.

The figures come from Regional Co-Working Analysis – which was prepared by the three Regional Assemblies of Ireland.

Among other things it suggests providing employers with a tax credit for every employee that is supported to operate outside of its own head office in Ireland, as a means of encouraging private firms to let employees work in geographical locations of their own choice.

Kildare has 18,475 private-sector jobs capable of operating remotely.

Dublin City local authority area has the highest number of private-sector jobs capable of operating remotely at 84,702, followed by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown at 39,982, Fingal at 34,178, South Dublin at 27,614. The Meath local authority area tally stands at 14,659 followed by Wicklow at 12,887, Louth at 8,478, Westmeath at 4,461, Laois at 3,888, Offaly at 2,953 and Longford at 1,322.

The analysis found that there are 158 co-working hubs in the region by local authority area, and these include 75 in Dublin city, 17 in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown,11 in Fingal, 8 in South Dublin and seven in Kildare.

Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly cathaoirleach, Kildare Cllr Pádraig McEvoy said this economic analysis adds to the evidence that decoupling dependency from daily commuting over long distances can enhance the quality of life, reduce environmental impacts and support more sustainable business practices.



Economist, John Daly, with the three Regional Assemblies of Ireland said supporting some workers to live and work remotely could lead to wellbeing benefits, access to a greater pool of applicants and talent, increasing productivity, reducing traffic congestion, enhancing the quality of life and family time and reducing the level of greenhouse gas emissions from car usage.”

The Analysis proposes a nationwide survey that identifies the ideal work location of private sector workers whose jobs are considered to be remote workable, while simultaneously identifying the up-to-date habits of commuters who have remote workable jobs.

The analysis also urged policymakers to spend more on delivering more co-working hubs within or close to designated regional growth centres and key towns.

It recommends the National Broadband Plan to allow for the delivery of up to three hundred “Broadband Connection Points” across Ireland, providing remote working opportunities in rural communities.