The Fashion Fix: Invest in a great handbag this autumn

Colour blocking , bows, buckles, quilting and ribbing are just some of the design features on the new Gionni AW20 collection.

If you’re going to invest in one accessory this Autumn, let it be the bag. With a great handbag, you could be wearing the simplest of outfits but by introducing a nod to the new season, your look will feel instantly transformed.

The beauty of a great bag is that you don't have to think twice about it; just grab it and go—all while remaining stylish and put-together. Whatever your daily routine, there's a bag that will fit the bill and elevate your look in a minute.

For Autumn 2020, we saw the return of hobo bags, a doubling-down on the heavy chain trend, texture and the return of colour blocking. The slouchy hobo bag perfectly fits the times with lots of room for extra wipes and masks. The relaxed style reflects our more casual wardrobe too. Textured handbags made an impact on the runways - woven, braided, and quilted. Bags that are practically begging you to touch them. Gionni has taken that trend to the high street with the ribbed, mock croc and quilted bags. Give your everyday bag a makeover with this seasons colour blocking with mustard, burgundy and cream shades. Accents like feminine bow-ties and chain handles are perfect for every outfit you have lined up from Monday to Friday. Heavy chains are replicated in the new collection in bold and classic colour options.

What sets Gionni apart from lots of high street bags though is the quality of the bag. Fabric lining, and extra strength zips are standard on Gionni bags, ensuring they last season after season.

Gionni is available in Kilkenny stores, Shaws and leading independents nationwide.