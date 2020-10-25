Man wanted in connection with hammer damage to car off M7 roundabout
An Evo-fit image of the suspect
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Knockmay Road, Clonminam, Portlaoise off Junction 17 of the the M7 on August 14 last.
The injured party witnessed criminal damage to her car with the use of a hammer.
The individual was not known to the injured party and soon left the scene on being discovered.
No attempt was made to gain entry to either the house or car of the injured party.
The above Evofit image is believed to closely resemble the suspect.
Description:
- Aged between 30 and 40
- Medium height and medium build
- Long face with a narrow nose
- Dark navy jeans and dark shoes
- Chequered lumberjack style navy and white jacket
Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station are investigating, telephone: (057) 867 4100.
