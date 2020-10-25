Man wanted in connection with hammer damage to car off M7 roundabout

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred on Knockmay Road, Clonminam, Portlaoise off Junction 17 of the the M7 on August 14 last.

The injured party witnessed criminal damage to her car with the use of a hammer.

The individual was not known to the injured party and soon left the scene on being discovered.

No attempt was made to gain entry to either the house or car of the injured party.

The above Evofit image is believed to closely resemble the suspect.

Description:

Aged between 30 and 40

Medium height and medium build

Long face with a narrow nose

Dark navy jeans and dark shoes

Chequered lumberjack style navy and white jacket



Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station are investigating, telephone: (057) 867 4100.