Gardaí release image of suspect wanted in relation to burglary while occupant was asleep

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Rathgar on September 18 last.

During the burglary a ground floor window was forced open, and entry to the property was gained.

The victim was asleep in an upstairs bedroom at the time when the suspect entered.

The suspect fled the property once the victim had been wakened, exiting via the front door.

Two large flat head screwdrivers were recovered from the outside ground floor window where the suspect entered.

No property was taken during the incident.

The above Evofit image has been compiled and is believed to be a good likeness of the suspect.

Description:

Male, 27-34

5’9’ to 5’10’

Average build.

Brownish wavey hair , 3-4 inches long

Facial beard with 2 weeks of growth.