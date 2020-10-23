Plans for 94 Prosperous homes and creche due to be lodged soon

Plans for 94 new homes and a creche are due to be lodged soon for Prosperous.

Bernard Moran intends to apply for planning permission for the development at Curryhills with an entrance off Emerson Court road.

The project, if approved, would include 80 two storey semi-detached houses, three two storey detached houses, a two storey terraced block containing three houses, and two two storey blocks containing four maisonette units each.

The plans are due to be submitted to Kildare County Council within the next few weeks.