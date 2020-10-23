32 Rathangan homes refused permission by An Bord Pleanala

A developer who wanted to build 32 homes across the road from the football field in Rathangan has had it's appeal turned down by An Bord Pleanala.

Moortrim Limited had appealed Kildare County Council's decision to refuse permission for the new development. However the board sided with the council.

The company wanted to construct four four bedroom detached two-storey units, 16 three bedroom semi-detached

two-storey units, four three bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalows and two two-storey terrace units consisting of four two bedroom units (end of terrace units) and four one bedroom units (mid-terrace units) at Newtown.

The board said: "Having regard to the proximity of the proposed houses to the site boundaries, the over-reliance on two-metre high boundary walls throughout the scheme and a lack of appropriately designed dual aspect corner units, which results in

a lack of natural surveillance/passive supervision of public areas, it is considered that the proposed design and layout would constitute an inappropriate housing scheme which would not contribute positively to the public realm and would, therefore, be contrary to Policy HD 1 of the current Kildare County Development Plan."

It said the proposed development would "seriously injure the amenities of the area and of property in the vicinity".