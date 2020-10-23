Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 24

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Seamus (Peter) Collins OP of the Dominican Community, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare

Rev. Fr. Seamus (Peter) Collins OP, The Dominican Community, Newbridge College, Newbridge, & late of the Curragh. 21st October 2020, (peacefully) in Tallaght Hospital, son of the late Col. Liam (Busty) Collins & Delia (nee Tarpy), & brother of the late Michael & Liam.

Sadly missed by his brother Frank (USA), his Dominican brothers & sisters, sister-in-law Kate, nieces Mairead & Roisin, nephews Mark, Frank, Liam Michael-Mark, Gary & Seamus, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in the Dominican College Church, Newbridge.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Fr. Seamus’s funeral mass will be lived streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie. A condolence message can be left below.

The death has occurred of Joan McEvoy (née Walsh)

Ballysax House, Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare

McEvoy, Joan (nee Walsh), Ballysax House, Ballysax, The Curragh. 21st Oct 2020. (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with her family by her side. Sadly, missed by her loving husband Pete, daughter Christine, sister Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joan Rest In Peace

Removal from her residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Those who would like to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, can watch it on the parish webcam www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. You can also leave a condolence message below.

The death has occurred of Mary Stynes

William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare

Peacefully in Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents and brother. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Margaret, son Patrick, granddaughters Rose, Abigial, Annabella and Matilda, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Catherine, brother Mick, extended family and friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE

Reposing in her home from 2pm until 8pm on Friday for family and close friends.Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am.Followed by Cremation to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Charles (Lal) BURKE

Monkstown, Dublin / Kildare

BURKE (Monkstown and late of Kildare) October 19, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family and all the staff of Ashford House Nursing Home, Dun Laoghaire. Charles (Lal), beloved husband of the late Imelda (Mel), loving father of David, Caroline, John and the late Allen; Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Collette, his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Remembering also his late daughter-in-law Gillian.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Charles’s Funeral will take place privately Saturday, October 24, at 10am and can be viewed online at www.dalkeyparish.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís

The death has occurred of Alan ELLIOTT

Castledermot, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Alan Elliott, The Cottage, Plunketstown Lower, Castledermot, Kildare and formerly of Whitethorn Park, Palmerstown and Landon Road, Ballyfermot, passed away unexpectedly, on October 19th, 2020, at his home.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Ryan and Nathan, brother Jason, sister-in-law Majella, aunts, uncles, niece Jennifer, extended family and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace.

In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, October 22nd at 11.30 a.m. in The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

To view Alan's Funeral Mass please use the following link

https://youtu.be/AcHxjNPB2ig.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

You are invited to leave a personal message on the condolence page below which will be gratefully appreciated.