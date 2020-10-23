Maynooth train services disruption due to upgrade works

There will be some disruption to train services in Maynooth as the final phase of commissioning of the €120 million City Centre Resignalling Project begins tomorrow.

Services to and through Connolly will be suspended for the October Bank Holiday weekend, and for two November weekends. There will be changes to services from Tuesday October 27 to Friday November 13 for DART, Maynooth/M3, and Northern Commuter routes. Separate track works are due to be carried out between Portlaoise and Limerick Junction on October Bank Holiday Saturday.

Iarnród Éireann said the project, funded by the National Transport Authority and the European Union Connecting Europe Facility, brings significant benefits to customers through the resignalling of the DART network from Howth/Malahide to Sandymount, including increased the number of trains which can operate during peak hours, improved punctuality due to the modernisation of signalling, and uninterruptible power supplies to ensure higher reliability.

The new signalling system will also facilitate the future track layout modifications for the DART and other enhancements.

"However, the final phases - covering Killester to Connolly Station, and the wider Connolly Station area, including to Glasnevin Junction on the Maynooth line - are the most complex," it said.

"This will impact on services while the new computer-based interlocking systems are commissioned, replacing relay based signalling systems which have been in place since the construction of the DART in the early 1980s, and which now regulate over 150,000 train movements through the Connolly Station area annually."

Service alterations

Service alterations during the commissioning of the works will be as follows:

Weekends: Sat 24th to Mon 26th October, Sat & Sun 7th / 8th and 14th / 15th November

DART services will be suspended between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock. Bus operators will accept rail tickets. DART services will operate between Grand Canal Dock and Bray/Greystones only

Maynooth services will operate an hourly service to/from Docklands Station, instead of Connolly, and will not serve Drumcondra Station

M3 Parkway services will be suspended

Northern Commuter services (Drogheda) will operate and hourly service to/from Malahide, with bus transfers between Malahide and Dublin Connolly

Belfast Enterprise: Service will operate between Belfast and Drogheda, with bus transfers between Drogheda and Dublin Connolly - note for Sat 24th and Sun 25th October, bus transfers will replace the service between Belfast and Dublin Connolly, due to separate works by Translink in Northern Ireland

Sligo Intercity: a revised schedule will operate between Sligo and Maynooth, with bus transfers between Maynooth and Dublin Connolly

Rosslare Intercity: Service will operate between Rosslare Europort and Bray, with bus transfers between Bray and Dublin Connolly

Weekdays: Tuesday 27th October to Friday 30th October, Monday 2nd November to Friday 6th November, Monday 9th November to Friday 13th November:

DART services will operate every 15 minutes, instead of every 10 minutes

Drogheda, Maynooth and M3 Parkway services will operate to a revised and reduced schedule

Belfast, Sligo and Rosslare services will operate as normal

Weekend of Sat 31st October to Sun 1st November (works will not take place on this weekend):

DART services will operate to a normal weekend schedule

Northern Commuter services will operate to a normal weekend schedule

Anne Graham, Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, said “The resignalling project is a key element of the investment in rail infrastructure in the Greater Dublin Area. We are already seeing some the benefits of the investment with the services that are now running through the Phoenix Park Tunnel and this project will lay the groundwork for similar improvements into the future.”

Portlaoise to Limerick Junction

Customers are also advised that there will be line works taking place which will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles / Limerick Junction on Saturday 24th October, as well as service alterations on Friday evening 23rd October and Sunday 25th October.

This will affect services between Dublin and Cork / Limerick / Kerry. Full details are available at www.irishrail.ie

General October weekend travel

Customers should check times for any alterations over the weekend, particularly on Bank Holiday Monday 26th October, at www.irishrail.ie

COVID-19 travel arrangements

Customers are reminded that as Ireland is at Level 5, the following arrangements apply:

All services are operating to a maximum capacity of 25%

Only those travelling for essential work purposes, as defined in the Government guidelines, should use rail and other public transport

Face coverings remain mandatory on board

Those whose journeys are essential should only sit in uncovered seats, and should maintain hand hygiene and coughing / sneezing etiquette

