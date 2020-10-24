KWWSPCA: Huge thanks to searchers who found missing foster dog

The KWWSPCA would like to thank all the residents of the Old Mill Race, Athgarvan, and others, and especially Olive Kraus, for organising a collection of dog food last week for the KWWSPCA at the entrance to the estate. This was a lovely gesture and very much appreciated.

Thanks also to all the other people who donated pet food and other pet items to the Shelter and to Noah’s Ark.

Your support is very welcome and will be of great help during these difficult times.

LUCKY NELL AND THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HELPED TO SEARCH FOR HER

One of our rescue dogs gave everyone heartache last week when she ran off from her foster family. Nell is an older collie, and she had only just been taken into foster care when she bolted on her first walk on the Curragh, jumping out of the car as soon as the door was opened.

As everyone knows, the Curragh covers a huge area with lots of undergrowth and trees, as well as the free-range sheep which would be an attraction to any collie. To say we were very worried about her would be an understatement.

For two days many people were out looking for her; family and friends of the foster family, KWWSPCA volunteers and strangers who took up the call. She was sighted a few times, but, being a nervous dog, she ran off every time someone tried to get close to her.

But we never gave up hope, and after being missing for two days, she calmly walked up to one of the greenkeepers at the Curragh Golf Club and turned herself in. She was tired, hungry and a little scruffy but otherwise in great form. It was such a relief for everyone.

She was microchipped and was wearing a name tag on her collar, so we had hoped that someone would find her eventually.

Her foster family are now keeping a close eye on her and have decided to adopt her, so she now has a very loving and caring family to look after her for the rest of her life.

DOGS OF THE LAST TWO WEEKS – LILY AND REX

The KWWSPCA is very pleased to let everyone know that our Dogs of the Week for the last two weeks, Lily and Rex, have found themselves new homes and we wish them long and happy lives with their new families.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

