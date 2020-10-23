Kildare motoring: New Hyundai Kona Hybrid replaces old diesel model

With SUV sales in Ireland booming and hybrid technology offering a clear alternative to diesel, Hyundai has introduced the Kona Hybrid.

It is the fourth powertrain to find its way into a Kona, and lines up alongside the petrol and electric models as a replacement for the Kona diesel. The newest member of the Kona family uses electric power to help motorists go farther on a litre of petrol. The Kona Hybrid is equipped with both a petrol engine and an electric motor, which work together to deliver excellent fuel economy and cut down on emissions.

No Need To Plug In

The Kona Hybrid comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that combine to produce a sprightly 139bhp (141PS). The 1.56kWh battery doesn’t need to be plugged in, as it is topped up by using engine power along with the car’s regenerative braking. This allows the Kona Hybrid to run for short distances under electric power, helping the engine to conserve fuel in the process. Hyundai’s innovative six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) delivers a smooth ride for a truly enjoyable driving experience.

Test Car

My test car was A new Hyundai Kona Hybrid, which was finished in stylish Lake Silver metallic paint. Thanks to an innovative hybrid powertrain (which is shared with the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid), the Kona Hybrid combines head-turning good looks with exceptional fuel economy.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine, 1.56kWh battery and 32kW motor combine to deliver 141PS and an impressive 265Nm of torque to the front wheels, via a slick-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission.

CO2 emissions of just 101g/km leads to motor tax is €190 per year, and Hyundai claim fuel consumption as low as 5.4 l/100km under strict new WLTP real-world testing procedures. The 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in 11.2-seconds, while a top speed of 160km/h is achievable (where permitted).

The Kona Hybrid is quiet at a steady speed, while overall ride quality is excellent — even on the standard 18” alloy wheels. When the standard paddle shifters are in sport mode they give you the option to shift gears manually for a more dynamic driving experience.

Comfortable & Spacious

The interior of the Kona Hybrid is a comfortable place to be, with excellent head room on offer, along with good leg room in the front and rear of the car. A clear and concise dashboard is easy to navigate around on the move, while the overall look is sharp and appealing.

In the front, there is a pair of of cupholders between the front seats, while door bins are provided on all four doors for extra practicality. White stitching and white accents on the driving mode lever and air vents are standard, and customers can personalise the Kona Hybrid further with the option of three other colour schemes: orange, lime and red.

There is plenty of storage space around the airy cabin, with good visibility on offer to all occupants. Boot space with the rear seats in the upright position is 361 litres, but this can be dramatically increased by folding the standard 60:40 split-folding seat backs.

Pricing & Verdict

The new Hyundai Kona Hybrid is priced at just €29,050 (after a VRT rebate and SEAI grant), with a two-tone paint option costing an additional €600. The Kona Hybrid is covered by Hyundai’s comprehensive five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five-year free health check package and roadside assistance, while an 8-year battery warranty is also standard (terms and conditions apply).

Overall, the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid is a very likeable car that is easy to drive, practical, efficient, very well equipped, and represents excellent value for money too.

Contact Fitzpatrick’s Hyundai in Kildare on 045 533300 or Naas on 045 848800.