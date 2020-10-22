Tributes paid to founder of Newbridge homeless support group

One of the founders of the Newbridge homeless charity, The Dining Room has passed away.

Tributes have been paid to the late Catherine O'Donoghue, who passed away last Tuesday, October 20 at her home.

A statement on the Dining Room Facebook said: "We have very sad news to announce this morning of the sudden passing of one of the founders of The Dining Room, Catherine O' Donoghue. She was a well loved member of our team, she showed so much love and compassion to each of our service users, always providing a listening ear with understanding and respect.

"She will be greatly missed by all who's lives she has touched. I would like to express sincere condolences to her beloved family and friends from both myself, Ciara and all the team at The Dining Room. May you rest in peace Catherine."

Catherine, who lived at Walterstown, Nurney, was originally from Loughbollard, Clane. She will be hugely missed by her partner Pat, daughters Sabrina and Linda, son in law Derek, sister Trish, sister in law Laura, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Due to recent Government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a private family funeral will be held. The funeral service can be viewed at 10:30am on Saturday at www.claneparish.com