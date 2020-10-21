Proposal for footpath link between Kildare town and edge of Curragh Plains

Kildare Co Council has agreed to examine the feasibility of a footpath from Melitta Road in Kildare town to the edge of the Curragh Plains.

The issue was raised by Cllr Suzanne Doyle for the monthly Municipal District meeting.

The route from Melitta Road is used by dog walkers but there is no footpath for a short distance between the town limits and the start of the Curragh Plains.

The Council responded that a pedestrian link at this location would require some land to be acquired.

However, officials added that the landowners in question were amenable to the proposal, then a site meeting can be arranged and a costing for the proposed works be prepared.