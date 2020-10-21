Work to begin on new pedestrian bridge in Kilcullen which will be used by hundreds of children every week

A consultant is being appointed to design a bridge over the Pinkeen stream in Kilcullen.

A motion by Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer that the council examine and carry out a feasibility study to install a pedestrian bridge was approved at the local Municipal District meeting in Naas.

The Council said that any works on the Pinkeen Stream would require an application to the OPW and discussions with Inland Fisheries.

The Council added: "If the OPW are agreeable to allow works to take place, a design is then required, tender documents prepared and works tendered.

"There is no budget allocated at present for the appointment of consultants or the preparation of the design.

"If the members wish to allocate funding from the 2021 budget, the council can proceed to procure a consultant and prepare a design in early 2021.

Cllr O'Dwyer said: "This should have been built many years ago but we are where we are and it is for the current councillors to resolve the issue.

"I highlighted the fact that hundreds of children cross the stream using a mud bank to access their schools, playground, sporting amenities and crèche’s.

"I’m absolutely delighted for the residents of Cnoc na Gréine and for everyone that uses this crossing daily that a bridge is in sight for 2021.

"Thank you to the Council staff and my fellow councillors for their support on this motion."

Meanwhile, in relation to another motion by Cllr O'Dwyer, the municipal district office has examined a site for a pedestrian crossing on the Naas Road coming into Kilcullen and a design is being prepared.

Subject to funding in 2021 the municipal district office said it is agreeable to installing a pedestrian crossing at this location.