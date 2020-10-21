Number plates taken from car parked up in Monasterevin estate

Gardaí are investigating the theft of number plates from a vehicle parked in an estate in Monasterevin.

The incident happened in the Old Grange Wood area between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday last.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Monasterevin Garda Station on (045) 525 322.

Also in Monasterevin, an Ifor Williams trailer was taken from a yard in the Larch Hill area on the road to Kildangan in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened at 4.30am.