Intel donates 100 sanitizer units to Kildare businesses

Intel have donated 100 hand sanitiser units to businesses in Kildare as part of a Covid prevention initiative that is been supported by County Kildare Chamber.

The sanitiser units will assist businesses with their ongoing Covid prevention measures and have been distributed to businesses through the offices of County Kildare Chamber.

Speaking about the donation, Intel’s External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said: “As they continue to manage the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, we hope that this donation will be of practical support to the business community in Kildare”.

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber said: “We are delighted to partner with Intel Ireland in supporting small and medium businesses in our county.