Council working on office hub plans for county Kildare

A number of working hubs or hot desks are currently being planned in county Kildare.

At Kildare County Council’s meeting on October 19, Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil asked that the council examines the possibility of remote working hubs throughout the county via the Economic Development, Enterprise and Planning SPC and that these hubs would be council owned or rented properties, to allow people to work remotely.

Cllr O’Cearuil told us afterwards these would help keep young populations in rural and town areas in the county.

They would provide those who might want to work from home or near home, but would find it difficult to do so because of their accommodation, with “hot desks” locally to where they could go.

In a report to members Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, said there was clear merit in the proposal.

She said the Mid East Regional Enterprise Plan to 2020 set out clear objectives for the provision of remote working hubs and Kildare, Meath and Wicklow County Councils have been working towards the delivery of a network of hubs across the region.

In Kildare there are three hubs that are currently being delivered: the Merits Building, Naas (which has around 111 spaces,subject to social distancing); the Equine Innovation Space, Kildare, and the Athy Food & Drinks Hub, Old Model School, Athy.

Ms McNabb said that in addition, the Business Support Unit, under the direction of the Head of Enterprise, are supporting and collaborating with a number of privately owned enterprise spaces. It is reviewing fit out of space in Athy Enterprise Centre; collaborating with the up and running Venture Hub, Cookstown, Ballytore, Co Kildare and with Ballymore on ready to launch Remote working hub.

Cllr O’Cearuil said that these hubs need not be a cost to the council. “Companies will be willing to pay for space for their staff,” he believes.