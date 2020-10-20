Call to erect memorial for Kildare people who died during Covid-19 pandemic

Two councillors have jointly called on the Council to commission a permanent memorial outside Kildare Co Council's offices in Naas "to commemorate those people of Kildare who died during the Covid Pandemic and especially those frontline staff who passed away".

The motion was put to Monday's monthly meeting of the Co Council in the names of Councillors Joe Neville and Tracey O’Dwyer.

The Council responded that it would assist councillors if the proposal is agreed to by all members of the County Council.

A Council statement said:

"It is beyond doubt the last seven months have been an extremely difficult and emotional time for the people of this county, country and worldwide due to the loss of life associated with the Covid pandemic.

"It has been especially difficult for those families that have lost loved ones, both Covid and non Covid-related, who have been unable to mourn them in the traditional way due to the current restrictions in place.

"Sadly, the pandemic is ongoing and bereavement and loss is still being faced by our citizens.

"The matter of commissioning a permanent memorial to commemorate those people of Kildare who died during the Covid Pandemic, especially those frontline staff who passed away, is a matter for the members to agree."

The Council said that councillors adopted a Civic Memorial Policy in February 2018, which sets out the policy for Kildare County Council in this regard.

The policy outlines the criteria, the options, cost/funding requirements and the general procedures for Civic Memorials in Kildare. It also allows for public consultation on proposals which are of interest to a locality.

The statement added: "Given the pandemic is ongoing, a decision on the most appropriate time to progress the matter should be considered also.

"The Executive would be happy to assist and support the members in any future deliberations on this matter."