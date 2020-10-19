PHOTOS: Gardaí trying to trace Jo Jo Dullard's 'walkman' style cassette player she had when she disappeared

Gardaí have today again appealed for information from the public in relation to the Disappearance and Murder of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard in November 1995.

Jo Jo was last seen at approximately 11.37pm on the night of the 9th November 1995 where she left the village of Moone, Co. Kildare whilst attempting to return to her home in Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the Investigation team based at Kildare Garda Station. The investigation is subject to ongoing review by the Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT), National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI). Subject to that ongoing review An Garda Síochána is satisfied that serious harm came to "Jo Jo” on or about the night of the 9th November 1995 and the investigation is now classified as a murder investigation.

No person has been brought to justice for the murder of "Jo Jo” at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine after 11.37pm on the night of the 9th November 1995 who has not spoken to Gardaí to please come forward.

"Jo Jo” was in Bruxelles Bar, Harry Street (off Grafton Street), Dublin 2 on the 9th November 1995.

Do you remember meeting Josephine?

"Jo Jo” had her Sanyo Stereo cassette Player (model MGP21) with her on the 9th November 1995.

Did anyone see this cassette player after the 9th November 1995, did anyone receive such a cassette player from a friend or person that could not tell you from where they received it?

A Garda statement added: "An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who was hitch hiking in the immediate area around Moone, Co. Kildare at the end of October 1995 or the start of November 1995, or did you give a lift to a hitchhiker around the same time in the Moone area, if you did please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

"Jo Jo's family have suffered from her disappearance for nearly 25 years now. Today marks another traumatic day for Jo Jo's family as her case is publicly confirmed to be now an active murder investigation. An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo's family and bring her murderer to justice.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



The investigation will feature on the Crimecall Programme tonight.