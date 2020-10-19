Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, October 19

The death has occurred of Breda Kenny (née Thorpe)

Ballinacarrig, Castledermot, Kildare

Breda Kenny née Thorpe, Ballinacarrig, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 17th October 2020, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Michael; sadly missed by her loving sons Aaron, Brian and Owen, brothers Richie, Peter, Jimmy and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Breda Rest in Peace

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place, arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Moone Cemetery, via Graney and Ballinacarrig. House private, please.

The family wish to sincerely thank Dr. Clerkin, Baltinglass, the doctors, nurses and staff of both St. Vincent’s and Naas Hospitals, Éist Carlow and all their friends and neighbours for their support in the last few years.

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy

"17th Lock", Landenstown, Sallins, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Murphy, Michael (Mick), "17th Lock", Landenstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare, October 15th 2020, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marcella, sons Michael, Conleth, Joe, Leo & Vinnie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Vincent, sisters Eileen & Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace



Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings in regards to Covid 19, a private family Funeral will take place, those wishing to extend their condolences to the family may do so in the condolences section on www.rip.ie. Those wishing to view the service my do so on www.prosperousparish.ie at 7pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday. As a mark of respect and in light of current restrictions people are invited to form a socially distanced guard of honour on route from Michael's home on Tuesday evening, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, Prosperous for 7pm. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Nuala Cogan (née Horan)

Newtown, Maganey, Kildare

Peacefully at Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy, brothers Micheal and Eamonn, sisters Laurie and Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Carol, Jackie, Lorna and Aish, sons-in-law Joe, Gerry and Alan, granddaughter Emma, grandson Lee, brothers John and James, sisters Jo and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY NUALA REST IN PEACE

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place.

Reposing in her home on Monday from 2pm until 8pm for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery If you like to leave a personal message in the condolences section below. Nuala's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ParishesofNarraghmoreandMoone/

The death has occurred of William Gray

Timolin, Kildare

Gray, William (Timolin, Co. Kildare) 11th July 1933 -18th October 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by wife Beryl and son David, lovingly remembered by his sister Rita, sons Des, Alan and Brian, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of John King

Morette, Emo, Laois / The Curragh, Kildare

King John, Morette, Emo, Co. Laois and late of Kinneagh, The Curragh, Co. Kildare, 17th October 2020. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Alice, daughters Alison, Mary and Carmel, sons Thomas, Johnny, Patrick, Paul and Denis, brother Joe, sister Dora, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 2pm on Tuesday in St Paul's Church, Emo. Burial will follow afterwards.

Those who would have liked to attend his funeral, but who can not due to the current restrictions, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Brendan Magee

The Meadows, Old Grangewood, Monasterevin, Kildare

Formerly of Naas and Ballinteer, Dublin peacefully at Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marcella (Marci), daughter Róisín, son Seán, parents Pat and Sally, sisters Jean and Emma, brother David, parents in law Paddy (R.I.P.) and Nora, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.Removal on Monday morning to arrive at Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for requiem Mass at 9 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh.