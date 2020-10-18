The Beauty Spot: How to treat and prevent face mask inducing 'maskne'

Mask wearing promotes a warm, moist environment which is created by talking, breathing and sweating within the mask, creating an ideal environment for bacteria to grow.

This in turn then leads to the build-up and spread of often painful acne beneath the mask. This bacteria promoting environment, combined with clogged pores from the occlusion of the mask, unavoidable friction caused by the mask and sometimes pre-existing acne are all elements contributing to the breakdown of the skin’s hydrolipidic barrier, resulting in ‘maskne’.

Traditionally we would use ingredients such as salicylic acids, alpha hydroxy acids and retinols to treat acne, however as the skin’s barrier is now compromised due to the friction of the mask, only a more gentle approach to treating maskne will work.

There are some simple things we can do to help our skin and give it the best possible chance against maskne.

Number one is ensuring that you wear a clean mas. This will help to prevent the spread if you already have a breakout. If you are using re-usable masks then wash it frequently (every 1-2 days).

Avoid thick skincare creams as these can aggravate breakouts with or without a mask, butwill generally occur more easily when wearing one.

Wearing make-up is fine but don't be heavy handed! Also try to wear a cotton or silk mask to reduce irritation especilally if you are experiencing contact dermatitis.

