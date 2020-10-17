Period Leixlip property fetches €1.18 million

A historic Leixlip house built over 300 years ago fetched over €200,000 more than expected at auction earlier this month.

Marshfield House, a meticulously-restored Queen Anne property built between 1711 and 1713 and situated on five acres, was sold by Coonan Property for €1.18 million at an auction in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth, on Wednesday, October 7, last. The property had been guided at €975,000.

According to Coonans, “many interested parties took the bait as this riverside home with fishing rights on the Liffey went under the gavel.”

There were four active bidders on the day. The opening bid was placed at €850,000. Bidding proceeded in increments of €20,000, dropping to increments of €10,000 as the auction proceeded. The property was placed on the open market at €1,060,000 and bidding continued until it sold at the price of €1,180,000.

“This beautifully appointed property was purchased by an international family and we wish them every success in the future,” Philip Byrne commented after the sale.

“Unique properties such as this rarely come to the market. This auction shows that there is plenty of demand for large country houses in good locations”.

Marshfield House was originally built on behalf on Benjamin Rayner, a local innkeeper from Leixlip. The name Marshfield House refer to Archbishop Narcissus Mash, founder of Marsh’s Library. It is recorded that Archbishop Marsh’s niece, Grace, daughter of his brother Epaphroditus, was an early occupant of the house. Furthermore it is believed that the archbishop himself resided at Marshfield for a time.