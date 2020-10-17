What's Cooking: The perfect cottage pie recipe for cold winter evenings

With the stretch in the evening noticeably on the way out, YR Sauce are preparing their customers for cold winter nights with the ultimate vegetarian cottage pie

A cupboard staple in most Irish households since 1837, YR Sauce can be used as a key ingredient in cottage pie to bring an unbeatable burst of flavour.

YR Sauce is available in all major grocery stores nationwide and is a trusted Love Irish Food product.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Cooked lentils

½ cup Green peas

4 tbsp YR Sauce

1 Chopped onion

1 Grated carrot

1 cup Vegetable stock

1 tbsp Tomato paste

1 cup Tomato puree

3 tsp Vegetable oil

2 Chopped garlic cloves

2 tbsp Thyme dried

1 tbsp Basil dried

1 tbsp Oregano dried

1 tsp Cumin

1 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of salt and pepper

500g Potatoes peeled

½ cup Heavy cream

50g Butter

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour and 5 minutes at 240°C

Allergens: Wheat, soya & milk

METHOD

1. Pre-heat olive oil in a large pan. Add onions and cook until golden and soft.

Add tomato paste, garlic, basil oregano, cumin, cinnamon, thyme and stir for one minute to avoid burning.

2. Add pre-cooked lentils, carrots, YR Sauce and vegetable stock and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Cook the cubed potatoes in another pot on medium heat for 25 minutes until falling apart.

Drain water and add potatoes into a bowl.

Mash and little by little add pre-heated heavy cream and butter. Stir until the mash is solid.

Season with salt and pepper and put aside.

4. In the lentils mix, add tomato puree, cook until liquid is reduced by half.

Add peas and season your satisfaction.

5. Put the lentil mix into a deep oven dish and top up carefully with the mashed potatoes.

Sprinkle the mash with oil and season with salt and pepper.

6. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 240°C for 35 minutes until it bubbles up on the sides and is golden brown in colour.