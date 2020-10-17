Kildare Property Watch: Family space and private location in in Clane for €385,000

A four-bedroom detached bungalow at 5 Abbey Park Grove, Clane, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The home is set on a generous site on a private cul-de-sac

The property is approached by a large front driveway with ample parking for up to four cars and a huge front lawn which could provide space for more parking.

The interior comprises a central hallway with access to all rooms including the living/dining room, kitchen, conservatory, study, four bedrooms, including master ensuite and main bathroom.

Family flexibility

The interior is in excellent condition and the layout should provide flexibility to suit the needs of most family sizes.

According to the selling agent, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly fabulous home in a superb, sought after and private location.

Clane village with its bustling main street which has a wide variety of thriving shops, cafes and bars is just a short walk away and all amenities including schools (primary and secondary) and excellent recreational facilities are also close by.

The home has a guide price of €385,00, and is for sale by private treaty.

Find out more

For further information on the property, please contact Michael Wright on 0 1 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com