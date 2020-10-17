Kildare Property Watch: Stylishly-decorated five-bed dormer in Narraghmore

Number 6 Oak Park, Narraghmore, is a detached five-bedroomed dormer bungalow in excellent decorative order throughout.

It has been placed on the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly with an asking price of €397,000.

The home is located in a small development of luxury homes in the village of Narraghmore.

According to the selling agent, this is a home of distinction with many reception rooms and spacious accommodation, making it perfect for modern family living.

This fine property comprises a welcoming hallway, living room, sunroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room, two bedrooms and bathroom. Upstairs there is a large landing and three double bedrooms (two with en-suite and dressing rooms).

Narraghmore is located close to Kilcullen town. It has a busy community with a local bar and bistro, a community run café and grocers and thriving drama, GAA and athletics clubs. The local primary school is just five minutes away.

The property comes with a B3 energy rating and an asking price of €397,500.

Appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly — telephone 045 866466, or email info@sfor.ie.