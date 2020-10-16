Lower price increase in second hand Kildare houses in August

The median price of a new house sold in county Kildare in August is up from that of a year earlier but existing houses rose just 3.3% over the year.

The price was €355,000 up 12.7%from €315,000 in August 2019 but up much less from €345,000 in August 2018, according to house prices figures from the Central Statistics Office.

There were 35 new house sale executions in August this year compared to 96 for the same month in 2019 and 67 in 2018.

When it came to existing or second houses, the median (or average) price was €250,000 up 3.3% on the 2019 equivalent of €242,000 and the 2018 August price of €235,000.

There were 57 of existing house sales last August, compared to 118 in August 2019 and 141 in August 2018.