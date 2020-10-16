Runner raising funds for Kildare branch of Down Syndrome Ireland

A Kildare woman ran 10km every day for ten days to take part in the VHI Women's Mini Marathon in support of Kildare Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland

Malgorzata Misek said she challenged herself every day to take part in the fundraising initiative.

"Every year I take part in VHI Women's Mini Marathon to fundraise for Kildare Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland as they provide services much needed for my son who has DS to reach his full potential.

"This year VHI Women's Mini Marathon took place virtual from the 1st to 10th October.

"You needed to complete 10km run / walk in one of these days.

"I've challenged myself and done 10km every of these days."

Please donate at: https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11391554_10km-every-day-for-10-days.html



