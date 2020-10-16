Newbridge pumpkin hunt proposed instead of trick or treating

A Newbridge teacher has put forward a fun alternative to trick or treating this Halloween to beat the Covid blues.

Whitewater Shopping Centre shared this idea of a pumpkin hunt on social media and said "What a great idea from a teacher at one of our local junior schools. The kids get to have some fun while keeping safe."

The teacher proposed: "We'd like everyone in Newbridge to put a picture of a pumpkin in the window of their house or shop. On Halloween week, the kiddies of our town can go on a pumpkin hunt with their grown up.

"Whenever they spot a pumpkin picture (or anything Halloweeny), their grown up has to put a treat in their bag. Times are tough, lets have some fun together. Put up your pumpkin pictures ...... and go hunting."

"As always, stay safe and follow Covid 19 guidelines."