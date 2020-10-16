Broken wing mirrors were the least of this van driver's problems when stopped by Naas Gardaí
The two broken wing mirrors
Naas Roads Policing Unit were performing a checkpoint as part of Operation Fanacht in Naas when they stopped this van.
It was found to be uninsured, no tax, had no road worthiness cert.
In addition, the vehicle had no working wing mirrors.
One mirror had its glass missing while there was no glass at all in the other one.
Gardaí said the driver also tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested and will appear in court in coming days.
The van was seized under the Road Traffic Act.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on