Kildare solicitor becomes Senior Counsel

A Kildare solicitor is now one of 17 solicitors in the country entitled to use the term senior counsel.

Last Friday, Leixlip native Roger Murray received his patents of precedence. Now living in Sligo, he is joint Head of Medical Negligence at Callan Tansey. Callan Tansey have offices all over the country, including Dublin and are currently providing digital access to clients across the country.

This historic grant was made by the government on the recommendation of the Legal Services Regulation Authority and entitles him to use the title of “Senior Counsel”.

This title, until recently was only held by barristers. It is significant because it is formal recognition of his standing in the profession, his specialist knowledge and experience over many years as a litigation solicitor in the field of medical negligence.

“I was encouraged by my colleagues to pursue this opportunity, and I am delighted that my application was favourably received," he said.

"It is a huge honour for me to be among the first ever solicitors to have been granted a Patent of Precedence”.