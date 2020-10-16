Newbridge choreographer sets up online charity zoom musical theatre class

A Newbridge dance choreographer is holding an online adult musical theatre class next Tuesday, October 20 in aid of the charity, Alone.

"It will be a fun active class and is available for all levels, and there will be no cameras needed as I know that can be daunting," said Aine Foley.

"The reason I am doing this class is because, from a very young age as Christmas approached, I was always a kid and teenager who was part of a group who were singing or dancing behind a bucket to raise money for much needed causes. Due to the current environment, it will be harder for anyone to do so this year, but regardless, funds still need to be raised to support essential services such as Alone."

Aine is a dance teacher and choreographer as well as a masters student in DCU. She works with Vicky Barry performing arts as well as Stage Academy. She has been involved in the Newbridge Musical Society for many years and choreographed The Odd Theatre's productions over the last three years.

Spelling bee, Rent and Little Shop of Horrors are some of the shows, Aine has been involved in.

The talented dance teacher also picked up an Association of Irish Musical Society (AIMS) nomination for best choreography for Little Shop of Horrors with the talented cast executing her visions excellently.

For the past 15 years, Aine has also been an integral part of the Newbridge St Conleths Pantomime troop, and was assistance choreographer for the past five years.

After 80 consecutive years the group is sadly not opening their curtains due to Covid.

Aine is inviting people to join her from 8pm to 9pm next Tuesday for the class. Participants need to book their place in advance. There will be no fee but donations are welcome for Alone.

Click here for more information.

Alone is a charity which provides support for older people, who are homeless, socially isolated, living in deprivation or in crisis.

"I believe this is a great charity which is really important, especially given the current circumstances with the Covid restrictions where many people may be struggling," added Aine.





