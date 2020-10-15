Kildare v Cavan clash to be streamed live on TG4

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare GAA statement

TG4 has confirmed that the Kildare v Cavan match on Sunday afternoon will be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

The Round 6 Allianz Football League match throws-in at 2pm in Newbridge and will be available live on https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2

The full match will also be shown deferred on TG4 at 5.40pm with commentary by Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Tomás Ó Flatharta.

 The full line-up of matches for the weekend on 'GAA BEO' are as follows:

 Saturday 17 October

1.45pm   GAA BEO coverage begins

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals

2.00pm    Dublin v Tyrone - Live from Kingspan Breffni Park

4.00pm    Galway v Kerry - Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

 

 Sunday 18 October

1.30pm   GAA BEO coverage begins

 

Allianz Football League, Round 6

2.00pm   Galway v Mayo, Live from Tuam Stadium

 

2.00pm   Kildare v Cavan, Live from St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge   https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2

               And full deferred coverage also at 5.40pm on TG4

 

4.00pm   Donegal v Tyrone, Live from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

 

Monday 19 October

7.20pm   GAA BEO coverage begins

Tipperary v Clare

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles  (Throw-in at 7.30pm)
Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

 

 

Saturday 24 October

Live on TG4

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final 

Allianz Football League - Division 2  (2pm throw-in)

 

 

Sunday 25 October

Live coverage from the 7th Round of the Allianz Football League

 

 

More information:

https://tg4.ie/en/irish-tv- schedule/sport-schedule/