Warning about spike in thefts from unlocked cars

Gardaí are appealing for vehicle owners to "park smart” following a spike in the number of thefts from cars in recent weeks.

Items such as cash, electronics and sunglasses were usually stolen.

Gardaí are appealing for all vehicle owners to ensure that they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked.

Motorists are advised not to store valuables in vehicles or else keep them out of sight such as in the boot.

Cars must be locked at all times even for short periods as criminals will go around trying doors until they get one that is left unlocked.

The advice is to always ensure the vehicle is locked, alarmed and parked in a secure, well-lit location.

Gardaí issue crime prevention leaflets on this issue as part of their Park Smart campaign.