Over 3,000 people sign petition demanding live-saving drug for seriously ill Newbridge man

Over 3,200 people have signed an online petition to urge the Minister for Health and the HSE to make a drug available for sufferers of a rare hereditary condition such as Newbridge-based photographer Pat Tinsley.

Pat is 64 years of age and lives with hATTR (Hereditary Amyloidosis) — a debilitating and fatal disease which is ravaging his body and causing his vital organs and nervous system to dangerously malfunction.

The petition says: “With a prognosis of two to 10 years, time is rapidly running out for Pat while the HSE debates whether his life and 30 others like him deserve to get treated with the new and effective drug called Patisiran, which is showing remarkable results with patients receiving it in the US, the UK, Germany and other European countries.”

“While the treatment is approved by the NHS in Great Britain and in Northern Ireland, it is not, as yet, approved by the HSE here."

“Pat has lost 50lbs since his diagnosis two years ago and his health continues to decline on a daily basis.”

People are being asked to please sign the petition which will be presented to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and to the HSE.

The petition adds: “End Pat’s suffering and those of others, who ‘exist’ with Hereditary Amyloidosis – it is only an existence, not a life.”

The HSE said it received an application for reimbursement of Patisiran, which is being considered in accordance with the statutory assessment process for new medicines.

The assessment process is still ongoing and includes engagement with treating clinicians and patients through the Rare Diseases Technology Review Committee.

Pat said recently: “It’s like slow progress to the grave.

“I’m losing power in my legs because my nervous system is attacked.

“It’s an awful existence.”

He added to the Irish Mirror: “It’s advancing fast and I’m heading for a wheelchair.

“My legs are all wobbly. I can hardly get from the bathroom to the kitchen and I can’t stand up for very long.”

Pat suffered with the rare genetic condition for years before doctors correctly diagnosed it. Recurring chest infections were treated with antibiotics and steroids. But he was hospitalised in 2018 and a cardiogram showed his heart was dangerously enlarged.

Three weeks and several biopsies later medics still couldn’t pinpoint his condition and it was only after a visit to a specialist clinic in London that he was diagnosed.

To sign the Petition, search on www.change.org for ‘PATisiran for PAT’.