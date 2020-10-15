Plans in pipeline for new 38-home Prosperous estate

Plans for a new Prosperous housing estate are due to be lodged soon.

Mary Cummins wants to build 38 new homes at Curryhills consisting of 12 two-storey semi-detached dwellings, two two-storey detached houses, a two-storey block containing four masonette units and two two-storey terraced blocks containing ten houses each.

The plans are due to be submitted to Kildare County Council soon.