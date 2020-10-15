Volunteers being sought to help out at Kildare Covid-19 testing centre

Volunteers are being sought to help out at the Covid-19 testing hub in Punchestown.

People will be expected to volunteer for up to eight hours weekly at the facility which tests an average of 250 people a day.

Applicants will be asked to direct people in cars being tested for Covid-19.

A Kildare Volunteer Centre spokesperson said: “The people will have an appointment and security will allow them into the car park. The volunteer will hand the person a mask and take their personal details.

“The volunteer will then direct the person into the Testing Area. At all times the volunteer will be at a safe distance. The volunteer will be given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and very clear and detailed induction. Four-hour shifts will run during the testing period from 10am to 5pm.”

Figures released by HSE said 1,871 Covid-19 swabs were taken at the Punchestown testing site over the seven day period from September 28 to October 4. The HSE also said it encourages anyone who is referred for a Covid-19 test to attend at their allocated time.

Ann O’Shea, Chief Officer told the Leader: “We would like to acknowledge the tremendous support that we have received from our local communities as we implement the government action plan in response to Covid19.

“We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives. Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“If we can slow it down, we give ourselves, and our most vulnerable people, more options and more time for care and recovery.

“Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We are asking everyone to play their part, to help each other.

“The most important thing you can do is protect yourself and protect others.”