Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 15

The death has occurred of James BELLAMY

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



BELLAMY, James (St. Raphael’s, John of Gods, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot) October 11th, 2020 (suddenly) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of Mary and the late Raymond and dear brother of Ronnie, Brenda, Patricia, Raymond and the late Barry and William. Sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his close friends Declan, Philip and Mark, and all the staff and friends in St. Raphael’s.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. James’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday 16th October at 10am by following this link - https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Mary Devaney (née Collins)

Ballyvoneen, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare

Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Mary, beloved wife of Michael (Mícheál), loving mother of Rachel, Caroline, Tony, Noreen, Martin and Michael-Joe. Always remembered by her family, sister Tess, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Mary's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home at 11.30am on Saturday 17th to the Church of the Nativity Newtown, Kilcock, for Mass at 12 noon (max 25 people). Burial afterwards in Cloncurry Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Judge

Hove, East Sussex, England and formerly of Allen, Kilmeague, Naas, Kildare

Michael (Mike) Judge, Hove, East Sussex, England and formerly of Allen, Kilmeague, Naas, Co. Kildare. Died peacefully on October 3rd 2020. In the wonderful care of The Martlets Hospice, Hove, East Sussex, England. Sadly missed & fondly remembered by his sisters Millie, Patty & Jo, his brothers Peter & Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins & friends.

Cremation service in Woodvale South Crematorium, Brighton, England on Tuesday, October 27th 2020, at 2.30pm.

Service can be viewed online at www.obitus.com.

Username: Furu9768

Password: 860261

Donations in lieu of flowers to www.martlets.org.uk.



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Leeson

Clongorey, Newbridge, Kildare

Leeson, John (Johnny), Clongorey Newbridge, & Willowbrook nursing home. 13th October 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers & sisters, Mattie, Paddy & Tommy, Alice Mollie, Chrissie & Maggy. Deeply regretted by his sister Rosie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives & friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his nephew Robbie Ivers Residence on Saturday morning to arrive at Our Lady & St. Joseph's Church, Caragh for 11am Mass, with burial afterwards in Barretstown Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Johnny funeral mass can be viewed at www.caraghparish.ie

The family would also like to thank Dr. Adrian McGoldrick & the nurses and staff at Willowbrook Nursing Home for the wonderful care of Johnny over the last few years.

