Level 3 checkpoints are reducing traffic on major routes - Gardaí

Gardaí have said that average traffic levels have fallen significantly on national roads around the country in the last week following the introduction of Operation Fanacht checkpoints in support of public health regulations under Level 3.

Gardaí have quoted data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that shows clear reductions in car volumes on major roads coming into cities during last weekend compared to the previous weekend.

These routes included the N7 at Kill in Co Kildare which saw a 43% reduction.

Other route locations and reductions from the previous weekend included: M8 Mitchelstown (40%), M7 Birdhill (30%), M6 Athenry (34%) and M9 Mullinavat (45%).

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security said, "Covid-19 remains a real threat to all of us and in particular to our most vulnerable citizens. This is a critical time for the country and we all have a responsibility to comply with the public health guidelines and regulations for the good of society.

"We would once again ask people not to travel outside of their county unless it is for essential purposes. This is a public health regulation under Level 3 and it is An Garda Síochána’s function to check compliance with this as part of Governmental and societal efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"So far, we have seen a drop in traffic volumes on main roads. It appears that people are reducing their journeys in line with the public health advice and we thank them for that. However, this needs to be maintained.

"Fewer journeys means people having fewer interactions which reduces the chances for COVID-19 to spread. That is the strong advice from the public health professionals.

"As we said before we introduced Operation Fanacht, we appreciate that this level of checkpoints may result in delays and difficulties for people. We thank people for their patience.

"However, the public health advice is clear and its importance was re-iterated again in recent days by the CMO - people need to stay within their county and work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

"We also continue to have a significant focus on community support and helping to protect the most vulnerable.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to engage with, educate, and encourage people to comply with public health advice. Only where provided for and as a last resort will An Garda Síochána move to enforcement.”