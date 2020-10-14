Sadness as Kildare group cancels show

Clane Musical and Drama Society has announced the cancellation of its 2021 production, The Sound of Music.

Spokesperson, Jennifer O’Brien, said: “The committee, along with the production team, have agonised over this decision for some time. However, the safety of our cast, crew and audience members is paramount. We cannot and will not compromise anyone’s health.”

She continued: “Like all societies, we are struggling and will continue to do so until COVID-19 becomes a part of our past. We are committed to keeping Clane Musical and Drama Society alive. However, this will be an uphill battle, but one we are ready for. The committee is working hard to pull together a plan to help us continue as a society.”

The committee has thanked all those who put so much time and effort in preparation for The Sound of Music, including the production team consisting of Arthur McGauran, Mick Fay, and Olivia Smith. “We are sure they would have staged a spectacular show.”

Jennfier said they also wanted to send our heartfelt thanks to Clane’s Men’s Shed, who put together a wonderful set, giving up their time and skills to help their neighbouring community group. “Lastly, we want to thank the cast who gave everything they had in preparation for the show, and the audience members who unfortunately will not get to see the cast’s hard work on stage in The Abbey, Clane.”

The Society is aware that many tickets had already been purchased for our planned performance. “If you require a refund please send your details to clanemusicalsociety@gmail.com or return your ticket to Marron’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Clane. However, if you would like to donate the price of the tickets to the society; we promise it won’t go to waste,” she said

Concluding, Jennifer said: We will keep the community up to date with what we have in store throughout the year, and we hope to see you all back in person in The Abbey, in 2022.Stay safe, stay protected and help us keep the arts alive.”