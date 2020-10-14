Suspended jail sentence for Naas shop crime

A man with forty three previous convictions who took a phone from a supermarket in Kildare has been given a three months suspended jail sentence.

He was also fined €300 for criminal damage.

At Naas District Court on October 13, Judge Miriam Walsh, was told that Michael Kavanagh, 58, Kerdiffstown House, Naas, entered the Tesco store at Monread, Naas, on March 2, 2019.

He broke the seal on a phone valued at €129 and left the store.

Mr Kavanagh pleaded guilty to the offence.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, for the prosecution, said Mr Kavanagh had 43 previous convictions, some for theft.

Aisling Murphy, BL, representing Mr Kavanagh legally, said her client had been addicted to heroin but was now on a methadone course. He hoped to get social housing shortly and worked with a homeless aware group, she said.

Ms Murphy, asking for leniency for Mr Kavanagh, said her client would need time to pay for the €129 phone and was “most apologetic.” He had not paid anything so far.

Judge Walsh said if Mr Kavanagh had paid a euro a week for the phone since the theft, he would have had it paid for by now.

After getting the suspended sentence and the fine, Mr Kavanagh said: “Thank you, your honour.”

He got four months to pay the €300 fine.