Plans for €3m housing scheme on edge of Curragh Plains

Plans have been submitted to Kildare Co Council for the construction of a news residential scheme of 12 homes in the Cutbush area of the Curragh.

The estimated value of the project is over €3m, according to construction industry database Construction Information Services.

The homes include four-bed units in single-storey and two storey format.

Each new residential unit will have a private garden.

The development shall be accessed via the existing vehicular access point form Brownstown Manor.

There are two car parking spaces per unit and three visitor spaces making a total of 27.

The developer is Cutbush Developments Ltd with an address at Ballycoolin in Dublin 11.